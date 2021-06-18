FG appoints ex-Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, Youth Ambassador

By Olanrewaju Akojede

The Federal Government has appointed erstwhile Super Eagles Skipper, Mikel Obi, Youth Ambassador.

The appointment is contained in a statement issued by the Media Office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

It added that the appointment was announced at the NOC Secretariat, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Friday.

The statement described the appointment as another initiative by the minister to inspire young Nigerians to strive for excellence

“It is also geared towards driving a vibrant youth for national development”.

“The Minister of Sports described the former Chelsea legend as a role model whose lasting legacies in football development has continued to have positive impact on youths in the country,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the minister promises to support Mikel’s vision and mission toward sports development in the country.

“He assured the Stoke City midfielder of Federal Government’s unalloyed support, anytime he choses to invest in the country. Time will not permit me to say much about Mikel’s success as a footballer.

“He is our legend and a role model, who has continued to impact the lives of youths positively. It is my pleasure to appoint you as Nigeria Youth Ambassador.

“It’s a new portfolio and your role as youth ambassador will be made known to Nigerians,” the minister added.

Mikel was reported to have expressed delight over his new portfolio and promised to work with the ministry to foster youth development in the country.

“I feel highly honoured to be appointed Youth Ambassador of this country. It is a great feeling. I am happy with this partnership and I promise to do my best to encourage and inspire the youths towards national development not just in football but in other sports like Basketball, Boxing among others,” he reportedly said.

The statement added that the event was followed by a tour of the stadium, which is undergoing rehabilitation.

The minister reportedly said that a lot of efforts had gone into the project, with emphasis on the pitch, scoreboard, tartan tracks and spectators stand.

He also said the ministry partnered with a private organisation to change the seats of the 45,000 capacity stadium to a standard one.

“A lot has been put in place to ensure that the stadium returns to what it used to be.

“The seats are no longer in line with FIFA standard, but we have partnered a private organization to have modern seats in place,” the statement quoted the minister to have said.