By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Army says two teachers and five students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yawuri, Yobe kidnapped by bandits have been rescued after fierce gun-battle with the hoodlums.

Dozens of students and some of their teachers were reportedly abducted by bandits on Thursday.

Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Friday said the Nigerian Army troops operating under the auspices of Operation Hadarin Daji who have been on a hot pursuit of kidnappers and bandits following an unfortunate abduction incident in Federal Government College, Birnin Yawuri had so far, rescued two teachers and five students after a fierce exchange of fire with the criminals.

He said the rescue followed an initial encounter with the abductors in the early hours of today 18 June 2021 after trailing the kidnappers from Yawuri through Riyao to Sombo community, where the kidnappers who had split into two groups fled, with one group conveying the abducted children , while the second group conveyed rustled cattle.

Nwachukwu stated that the Land troops in conjunction with elements of the Nigerian Air Force, who provided close air support during the rescue mission intercepted the two groups at about 2.30 am and engaged them in a fire fight leading to the successful rescue of the teachers and students.

“The troops also recovered 800 cattle rustled by the bandits. The gallant troops are still on the heels of the kidnappers in order to rescue the remaining abductees still in captivity.

“Sadly, a casualty was recorded during the exchange. A female student was found to have given up the ghost as a result of exhaustion. The rescued teachers and students will be handed over to the Kebbi State Government,” he said.

According to him, the Nigerian Army appreciated the cooperation so far from good spirited citizens and wish to solicit for more.

@The Chief of Army Staff Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya has directed the Commander to spare no effort until all the abducted persons are safely rescued and reunited with their loved ones,” he said.