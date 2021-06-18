By Edeki Igafe

The final burial rites of the late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has commenced with a commendation and funeral service at the Aghofen, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

Meanwhile, the ceremony which kicked off on Friday, is expected to last for 14 days.

Delivering a brief sermon during the service, Bishop Curtis Finau of the Church of God Mission, Warri, stressed the need for everyone to make good use of their lifetime, stressing that the late Ikenwoli lived a meaningful life.

The sermon was swiftly followed by prayer sessions for the immediate and extended family of Ikenwoli, the Itsekiri nation and Nigerians at large.

NAN recalls that the late traditional ruler passed on in December 2020, shortly after his fifth coronation anniversary and his demise was officially announced on April 5, 2021.

The announcement was followed by the unveiling of his successor, Prince Omoba Tsola Emiko, the son of the 19th Olu of Warri, on same April 5.

The biography of the late Ikenwoli was read by Prince Yemi Emiko, a prince in the palace.

Emiko noted that the late Ikenwoli was committed to the massive expansion and development of Itsekiri ancestral home (Ode-Itsekiri).

In attendance were: The regent of Warri Kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, Chief Gabriel Awala, Chief Brown Mene, Chief Roland Oritsejafor, Chief Robinson Ariyo, Chief Kofi Kartey, and Chief Michael Odeli.

Others were: renowned clerics including, former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor; General overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, among others.

The event continues Saturday.

NAN