The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle of the Adamawa State Executive Council.

The reshuffle affects six commissioners who are to swap positions.

A statement from the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, said the decision was taken to give renewed vigour and vitality to the service delivery hallmark of the government.

Sanusi Farouk Jauro who until now was Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development moves to Special Duties.

Mohammed Umar moves from Local Government Affairs to Ministry of Land and Survey, while Ibrahim Mijinyawa takes over his former post.

Others are Alloysious Babadoke who moves from Special Duties to Youth and Sports Development. Umar Daware and Dr Dishi Khobe are to swap positions, with Umar Daware taking over the Ministry of Agriculture, while Dr Dishi Khobe takes over the Ministry of Tertiary and Professional Education as Commissioner.

The statement said, ” The redeployment is intended to create a new vigour and vitality for service delivery which has been the hallmark of the Government of the Rt.Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

“The redeployment and postings take immediate effect.”

Governor Fintiri while wishing them well in their new Ministries, directed them to hand over and move to their new postings without delay.