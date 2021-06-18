'I am guilty': Ojo busted with 250kg of cannabis confesses in court

By Olawale Akinremi

A Federal High Court on Friday ordered that a 37-year-old man, Gbenga Ojo, who pleaded guilty to peddling 250g of cannabis, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending sentencing.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) charged Ojo with unlawful dealing in Narcotics.

Justice Uche Agomoh, ordered that Ojo be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge subsequently adjourned the suit until June 22 for presentation of facts and judgment.

Earlier, NDLEA Counsel, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye told the court that the defendant was apprehended following a tip-off from concerned members of the community.

Himinkaiye added that Ojo committed the crime on March 26 at about 2p.m. within the premises of ”Housing Bar and Restaurant” in Bodija area in Ibadan.

The prosecutor said that Ojo was arrested and a bag containing 250g of illicit substance, suspected to be cannabis.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 11 (C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap n30 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.