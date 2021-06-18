By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and former employee, Gbeminiyi Adegbola, have traded words on social media over allegations of theft.

Adegbola, who was the former manager at Fespris Limited, owned by the actress, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday night to call out Ojo for accusing her of ruining the business.

She wrote, “LOYALTY TURNED SLAVERY !!! I hear u say u took me like a daughter n I almst ruined ur business, hmmmmmm. A daughter sha, business sha.. 😄🤣😂😀😃.

“A daughter u openly beat n humiliate @ d slightest opportunity, a daughter who did u no good 4 14yrs, u’re d only sacrificial lamb. Business d@ we both knw what’s up, business I gave my best bt 2u I didn’t do jack. U claimed I took ur money , you&I know d@ @ that time, U had no kobo na package we dey package.

“Some of us are wired properly so we know how to tame our mouth even in a fist of extreme anger becos eyin lohun, to ba ti jabo, ko shey ko…. Let God b d judge btw u&I.

It’s almost 3years n u still wouldn’t let go : shey nkan mi wa nibe ti e ko so:: pls leave me alone, let me live my life, keep my name out of ur mouth; ebé lánbè osiká . Keregbe to fo, deyin leyin odo 🎶 🎼 Fix your mess wit everybody ma’am!!!! Iré o🥂.”

In response, Ojo took to her Instagram page to display evidence that Adegbola stole from her.

In a lengthy post, Ojo stated that Adegbola had been diverting business funds from Fespris Limited to her personal account as she gave out her personal account details to receive payments from customers.

According to the actress, Adegbola never remitted the monies collected to the business account.

She wrote, “Gbeminiyi Adegbola, you said in your write up that you didn’t steal from me or try to ruin my business, yet from my former business place, Fespris World in Ikeja off Allen, you have been stealing from me, using your Zenith account to collect money from customers e.g. Wow accessories. She is still alive and her statement of account is there for proof.

“After I sacked all my staff and closed down my two shops in Ikeja, thinking it was the other staff that were stealing my money and ruining my business, I took up the courage to start all over.

“I went ahead, sold all my gold, which you, Gbemi, helped me carry to the buyer in Yaba. I collected the money for my land in Ajah back, and with the help of some close friends, I opened Fespris Abula spot in Lekki phase 1.

“Gbeminiyi, you still carried this same dubious act to Fespris Limited in Lekki phase 1, pretending to be a loyal and honest person to me, damn!!”

Ojo claimed that she closed the case earlier because her mother and Adegbola’s mother begged her to let it go.

However, she revealed that she is now ready to reopen the case.

“Gbemi, I am very well ready to reopen this case. Let’s go to court so that you can vindicate yourself once and for all,” she wrote.