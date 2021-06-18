By Muhaimin Olowoporoku and Agency Report

Daredevil Alex Harvill, a 28-year-old has died in the US after crashing while trying to break the world record for the longest motorcycle ramp jump.

Officials said Alex Harvill died after an accident during a practice run on Thursday morning.

He was planning to attempt the 351ft (107m) jump in front of spectators at the Moses Lake Airshow.

A video of the incident shows his motorcycle landing some distance off the intended target and crashing into a dirt mound.

Organisers of the Moses Lake Airshow originally said Harvill had been taken to hospital with injuries, but a spokesman from the local police later confirmed he had died.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

His wife, Jessica, who was at the air show with their sons, said before the crash that he had spent the past two weeks preparing for the stunt, but had not yet jumped the ramp prior to Thursday’s first attempt, the Columbia Basin Herald reports.

Harvill was a professional motocross racer who also held two previous motorcycle jump records.

He owned a Guinness World Record of his own, with a 297-foot dirt-to-dirt jump in 2013.