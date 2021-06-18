By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian superstar and YBNL Nation founder, Olamide Adedeji widely known as Olamide has officially dropped his anticipated 9th studio album ‘UY Scuti’.

The 11-track album which was released in the early hours of Friday featured his long time colleague Phyno. Others Jaywillz, Layydoe, and Fave.

12am 18/06/21 ! finally gonna share this beauty with the world 🌟#UYSCUTI — Olamidé (@Olamide) June 17, 2021

The highly anticipated project, follows the success recorded by ‘Carpe Diem’, his last studio project.

Olamide had released the tracklist to the project which includes song titles such as ‘Need For Speed’, ‘Jailer’, and ‘Rock’.

The album sees Olamide explore Caribbean influences as he discusses sex, love, hustle and more.

Olamide has continued to soar in fame in the Nigerian music scene.

The 32-year-old rap star put out his debut studio album ‘Rapsodi’ in 2011, while he was still signed to Coded Tunes.

After releasing ‘YBNL’, his second studio album, he launched YBNL Nation, his independent label imprint, which has produced talented musicians like Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, and Chinko Ekun.

He went to release seven more studio albums under his label.

In 2020, YBNL signed a joint venture deal with Empire Distribution, a US record and music publishing company.

Stream ‘UY Scuti’ Here.