By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Reno Omokri, an author and aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan has questioned why Northern groups in the north place an N100 million bounty on Nnamdi Kanu.

Omokri in a tweet on Friday faulted the move by the norther group stating that Bandits and insurgents rather should be hunted.

“Why would a Northern group place a ₦100 million bounty on Nnamdi Kanu’s head? The North has bandits who abduct schoolchildren on an almost weekly basis, he tweeted.

“They also have Boko Haram. Use that money to place a bounty on the heads of leaders of bandits and Boko Haram, the tweet read further.

Many Northern groups under the aegis of Northern Consensus Movement, NCM, placed an N100 million bounty on Kanu on Thursday over the destructions and killings of Northerners in the Southeast.

The President of the group, Dr Auwal Abdullahi, accused Kanu of using IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, to carry out attacks on Northerners in the Southeast.