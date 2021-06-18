Pampers Private Schools and Rainbow College, collaborate to launch an eBook featuring ‘A Collection of Stories’.

Both Schools which are under the Rainbow Education Service Limited (RESL) collaborate to launch an eBook featuring ‘A Collection of Stories’ under its Young Authors Initiative (YAI) to promote literary arts.

The Young Authors initiative was birthed after the 2021 World Book Day.

This year, UNESCO challenged YAI to explore new topics, formats, or genres with the theme “Share a story” for World Book Day and RESL took on this challenge by launching the Young Authors Initiative – a platform dedicated to cultivating its growing literary community and providing them with an authentic platform to share their stories.

“A Collection of Stories is an innovative concept that we are proud to champion as it speaks to one of the key values we aim to imbibe in our kids, to be outstanding and unafraid to walk on new terrains.

“Our goal has always been to build well-rounded leaders. We set up the Young Authors Initiative to promote reading and writing among children. We are proud to launch the book on children’s day to celebrate the amazing writers behind “A Collection of Stories” – (Mr. Adeshina Okunubi, Principal Rainbow College)

In compiling the eBook, students from both schools were asked to submit entries inspired by themes, such as Nature, Politics, Adventure, Folktale, Honesty, Family, Courage, Coming of Age, and 9 original works of literature that include prose, fiction, and poetry were selected to make the children’s book.

“We thoroughly enjoyed reading the Young Writers Initiative entries from our students. The feedback from the kids showed us how excited they were about the process.

“We opened up the initiative to all students from both the primary and secondary school and the students demonstrated how insightful and creative they all are on their own.

“The Young Writers Initiative by the RESL aims to provide them with a creative outlet to have their voices heard in such a tangible way, so they are encouraged to continue exploring their creative interests, and gain confidence as well, which all have a positive impact on holistic child development” – (Mrs. Funmilola Lawore, Head Teacher PPS)

The Pampers Private School and Rainbow College Students to be inducted into the RESL 2021 Young Authors Initiative are; Tamaramiebi Janakumo (Year 2), Ebunoluwa Ajomo (Year 3), Olakunle Makewu (Year 4), Nehemiah Opeyemi. (Year 4), ANIEBIETABASI AKPATA (Year 5), Eva Izehi-Orobator (Year 8), Ademide Orojimi (Year 9), Onyinyechukwu Zimra Obimdike (Year 9), Olamide Nwankpele (Year 10).

“A Collection of Stories and Poems” by students of Pampers Private School & Rainbow College is available to download on issuu.com.

https://issuu.com/reslng/docs/resl_stories_and_poems/2?ff