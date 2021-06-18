Tension, as Obaseki's SUV gets stuck in mud

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

There was palpable tension on Friday in Edo Central part of the State, when the official vehicle of the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, got stuck in the mud.

The black-colored Toyota Highlander SUV was stuck in an earth road somewhere in the forest of Edo Central.

Our correspondent caught sight of the picture of the vehicle on a Benin-based Whatsapp group platform.

Some of the security operatives in the Governor’s convoy and some youths in the area could be seen in the picture looking perplexed.

The source of the picture however failed to mention the name of the road and the very location where the incident occurred, even as he did he mention how the vehicle was finally freed from the entanglement.

Our correspondent however recall that earlier in the day, the Governor had been on a working visit to the Edo Central Senatorial District of the State, where he inspected Ewohimi, Ugboha and Uromi water supply project.

A member of three WhatsApp group who commented on the picture, said the incident present “a perfect opportunity for the Governor to fix the road, so that his vehicle will not get stuck in the mud next time.”