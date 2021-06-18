By Yakubu Uba

Borno State Government has approved N88.5 million for the training of 1,050 civil servants.

The State’s Head of Service, Mr Simon Malgwi, made this known on Friday in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Malgwi said that the training was intended to improve the quality and effectiveness of the staff, adding that many staff have spent years without training while in service.

According to Malgwi, he had raised the issue of staff training at the last State Executive Council and it was approved immediately.

“I am happy to inform you that Borno State Government under the leadership of Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the sum of N88.5 million for the training and retraining of 1,050 civil servants across the state.

He said that the administration of Zulum was committed to the welfare of civil servants, adding that Borno was the first state to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

He said that the state government also rehabilitated the state secretariat for a conducive working environment and paid N12 billion outstanding gratuities of retired civil servants.

Also, the Borno government has approved N100 million monthly to sustain the payment of pension and gratuities alongside the smooth transition for workers to get their pension immediately after retirement.

However, he urged workers to reciprocate the gesture by being more committed to their jobs, adding that there would be no room for lateness or laziness at work.

NAN