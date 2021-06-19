By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Many candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Mararaba and some parts of Abuja, described the exercise, as peaceful and hitch-free.

However some complained of delays caused by power outage.

They made the varied remarks, in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Some of the candidates stated that they were made to sit for the examination after having been thoroughly checked by JAMB officials and security agents.

At the Royal Midland CBT centre in Mararaba, a candidate, Ayuba Perez, said the centre experience power outage which delayed the examination.

“The examination was calm as the environment was conducive. The way the examination was arranged coupled with the invigilating was OK.

“But there was a slight computer problem when the power was shut down and they have to start the generating set to put on the power. So this delayed the progress of the examination,” he said.

Anita Haruna, also at the Royal Midland CBT centre said the examination went smoothly but only experienced delay when the power was shut down.

Haruna said she finished her examination successfully but only started late while praying that she comes out in flying colours.

NAN reports that two sessions were conducted at the Royal Midland CBT centre in Mararaba with 245 candidates for each sessions.

However, Mrs Queen Obepa , Supervisor for Royal Midland CBT centre lamented that the examination did not commence as scheduled but every technical hitches were however fixed.

Obepa said that not all the candidates were able to start at the same time because of the technical hitches saying that 27 candidates were delayed in writing as they did not start on time.

“ We did not start on time as the generator had issues and we have resolved it. We were here yesterday and everything worked well but on getting here today, we experienced this problem.

“The generator shut down and it took time to bring it back so we wasted like one hour to fix it.

“ This centre has 245 candidates for the morning session and 245 for the afternoon session.

“ We couldn’t capture one person so he was asked to go back and contact JAMB and we also have somebody that came in late and she was not able to write the examinations,” she said.

At the Global Distance Learning Centre in FCT, candidates commended JAMB for the quick response in attending to issues during the examination.

However, a candidate at the centre, Aisha Mouhktar told NAN that the examination went smoothly without any problems.

Mouhktar said that the examination started as expected and candidates were thoroughly checked in for the examinations saying that there were no technical problems.

“We were given instructions on how to start. The examination was good as expected as there were no technical issues.

“At this centre only a candidate that couldn’t submit his questions and prompt action was immediately taken to help him out,” she said.

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Abdulrahman Balogun, JAMB High Power Opinion Leaders said some centres he monitored had technical issues while some were free from technical issues.

Balogun who is also the Special Assistant Media to Mrs Abike Dabiri, the Chairman of

Nigerians in Diaspora Commissions (NIDCOM) commended the progress of the examination.

“Some are having technical issues like the Junior Secondary School in Jikwoyi . For almost one and half hour, the system packed up so they have to quickly bring in some of their technical staff to ensure on it.

“ As at the time I left the place at 9:18 a.m. , they are still working on it which means they have not started as they said they want them to start at the same time.

“ If not they would have allowed those that their systems are working to start but coming to Global Distance Learning the story is different. The systems are working, arrangements were so perfect the facilities were in good shape and it is a good effort for JAMB,” he said.

He commended the board for the initiative of mock examinations as it was able fix any problems that may likely occur as the board had anticipated some of these problems and fixed them so they have backup for it.

“We really have to commend the board for the work doing in terms of anticipating challenges and they are able to fix it in time.

“There were no malpractice from the centres I have monitored. I was also interested in that aspect which I specifically asked them if there were any instance of malpractice and nothing of such.

“The students were well behaved before they go into the examination hall. JAMB already tutored them and screen them and after the screening they can go in so there are no malpractices.

NAN also report hat the Global Distance Learning Centre had 195 candidates for the first session of the examinations with five absentees.