By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian actress and former beauty queen Yetunde Barnabas has tied the nuptial knot with Super Eagles footballer Olayinka Peters.

This is coming three months after the lovebirds held their traditional wedding in a low-key event after two years of dating.

Olayinka, who has played once for the Super Eagles and Yetunde, started dating sometime in 2019.

Barnabas played Miss Pepeiye in Papa Ajasco, a Nigerian family television sitcom created by Wale Adenuga in 1996.

The actress shared on her Instagram page photos from their court wedding ceremony which took place in Lagos on Friday.

“Mr & Mrs Olayinka 👩‍❤️‍👨💍11/06/21My outfit: @prudential_styling #YOursforever June19th,” she captioned the photos.

Peter also took to his Instagram page where he shared photos from the ceremony with the same caption.

Yetunde won several awards and recognition including the Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja pageant in 2019.

Olayinka, on the other hand, plays as a forward for Slavia Prague in the Fortuna Liga, a Czech professional football league.