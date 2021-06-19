The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), said it has deployed 180 workers to stem the spread of gastroenteritis in the state.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman of the agency, stated this on Saturday in Bauchi.

Mohammed said the workers would conduct a house-to-house residual spray, chlorination of wells and distribute water treatment chemicals, as well as, waste and drain clearance exercise in Bauchi metropolis.

He said the agency had scaled up the campaign to create awareness on preventive tips against the disease in the communities.

“We will soon set up a 200-bed capacity treatment centre at the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi to augment the existing 75-bed capacity centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital.

“The state government also requested for cholera vaccine from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help fight the disease,” he said.

Mohammed said that the state had so far recorded 2,874 cases of gastroenteritis with 42 related deaths as at June 17.

He explained that Bauchi, Toro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas accounted for 2,599 of the total cases recorded in the state.

In medical parlance, gastroenteritis is defined as an inflammation of the stomach and intestines due to bacterial or viral infection.

The patient present symptoms of severe vomiting and diarrhoea.