By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress and Reality TV star, Venita Akpofure has announced that she is set to feature in a new reality show, with a tech company.

This is the actress’s first reality show since Big Brother Naija 2019.

The single mother of two shared the good news in a tweet on Friday without giving full details.

She wrote: “Today is BIG day for me! Emotional because it’s a personal milestone close to my heart. Also starting on a New Reality Show AGAIN with a big tech company and today is my first day of work! (Third One now) God has been wonderful! Never stop! You deserve all your efforts.”

Akpofure participated in the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show, making a major outing years after first breaking out as a video vixen.

As a reality TV star and media personality plus brand influencer, the Delta State native has grown over time, to become a better version of herself.

Since the show, Akpofure has starred in a number of Nollywood productions including the Kayode Kasum directed ‘Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards’ which recently debuted on Netflix.