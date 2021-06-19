By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated UN Secretary General António Guterres and his deputy, Amina Mohammed on their re-appointment.

President Buhari congratulated the duo for the global recognition and opportunity to serve humanity with their experience, trusting that their passion to promote peace, alleviate poverty, improve health and empower more people will gain more speed and results.

The President believed that the extension of Amina’s tenure will further encourage more women and the girl-child, particularly in Africa and Nigeria, to aspire to new heights of leadership, dream beyond the borders of their country and learn from her dedication to seeing lives transformed for the better.

Amina Mohammed was the minister of environment in Buhari’s first term before her appointment to the UN post.

President Buhari extolled the former minister for her contributions to development, at home and abroad, praying that the Almighty God will grant her good health, strength and more wisdom for the journey ahead.