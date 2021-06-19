By Taiwo Okanlawon

BET has announced the star-studded line-up of performers at this year’s “BET AWARDS,” LIVE from the Microsoft Theater.

BET Award winners such as Cardi B, City Girls, Migos, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo! Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, and many more will perform at the event.

Additionally, up and coming artists Tyler The Creator, Andra Day, Tone Stith and Bree Runway will be gracing the BET Amplified Stage, BET Music’s stamp of approval on the next big thing in music.

“As we return LIVE with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts–including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

“Some of today’s hottest talents will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence,” Orlando added.

Hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, filmmaker and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, the 2021 “BET AWARDS” will air LIVE, Monday, June 28 on BET Africa, DStv channel 129, at 1am WAT/2am CAT.

You can also catch the repeat at 7pm WAT/8pm CAT on the same day.

The “BET AWARDS” 2021 will also be honouring award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe®-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actor Queen Latifah with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Brazilian activist, philosopher, and writer Djamila Ribeiro will also be honored with the 2021 BET International Global Good Award during the international airing of the “BET Awards”.

The Global Good Award is BET International’s recognition of global celebrities and public figures who use their platform for social responsibility, goodness, and commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.

Ribeiro joins past Global Good honorees including French social justice activist Assa Traoré and artist and philanthropist Akon.

Superstar artistes BurnaBoy, WIzkid and Tems are up for nominees of the Best International Act and Best New International act alongside Tanzanian artist, Diamond Platnumz and Elaine from South Africa.

Dominating this year’s nominations are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby with a total of seven nominations each including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ and ‘Video of the Year,’ for Megan, and ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ and ‘Album of the Year,’ for DaBaby’s, Blame it on Baby.

Cardi B and Drake follow closely behind with five nominations each. Other leading nominees include Anderson. Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown, as each garnered four nominations.

“The 2021 BET Awards theme, The year of Black Women is a celebration to honour trailblazing black women across the globe,” said Monde Twala, SVP at BET International. “Now in its twenty-first year, the BET AWARDS continues its reign as the platform to showcase black female excellence and shine a light on culture as the driving force for social change.”

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment serve as Executive Producers for the “BET AWARDS” 2021 broadcast special.

Voting for the “BET AWARDS” 2021 ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ is happening now. For the latest “BET AWARDS” 2021 news and updates, including details on audience selection and eligibility, please visit BET.com/Awards.

Previously announced nominees according to category for the BET AWARDS 2021 can be read here.