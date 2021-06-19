By Cecilia Ologunagba

United States President Joe Biden, on Friday, said COVID-19 cases and deaths reduced by more than 90 percent after the country administered 300 million vaccine jabs in 150 days.

Biden said this in a statement with the title, “300 Million Shots in 150 Days: The President’s COVID-19 Strategy is Delivering for Americans’’, issued to commemorate his 150 days in office.

According to the statement, when Biden took office 150 days ago, more than 3,300 Americans were dying each day.

It added that at the time, more than 185,000 Americans were infected with the virus on a daily basis, just as the economy lost millions of jobs.

“Today, thanks to the President’s COVID-19 strategy, the virus is in retreat and the economy is experiencing the strongest rebound in decades.

“This did not happen by accident; the President committed to the American people that he would confront this unprecedented challenge with the full strength and capabilities of the federal government.

“Each day since taking office, the President has done just that – mobilising a whole-of-government, wartime effort to defeat COVID-19.

“And, he has brought all Americans, including public and private sector leaders together and asked them to do their part.

“The results are clear: America is starting to look like America again, and entering a summer of joy and freedom,” the statement said.

According to the statement, when Biden took office, about five percent of adult Americans had gotten vaccinated.

“At the pace, the U.S. was vaccinating in January, it would have taken 336 days to get to 300 million shots in arms.

“And, inadequate vaccine supply, vaccinators, and places to get vaccinated severely limited Americans’ access to vaccines,’’ it added.

Biden said more than 175 million Americans had gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot while 65 percent of adult Americans have at least one shot, and 55 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

He said 87 percent of seniors and 74 percent of adults age 40 and over have at least one shot, adding that 15 states and Washington, D.C., had given at least 70 percent of adults one shot.

The president said 26 states and D.C. had fully vaccinated 50 percent or more of adults.

“Importantly, this progress on vaccinations has brought COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths down to their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic last year.

“It’s curbed the spread of the virus, saved tens of thousands of lives, and allowed tens of millions of Americans to get back to living their life,” maintained.