Agency Reports

The Police in Ekiti State have arrested a 16-year-old girl, Suluka Abimbola, alongside three accomplices for faking her own kidnap.

Police spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, said on Saturday at Ado-Ekiti that the suspects were arrested on Thursday at their hotel hideout.

Abutu said Abimbola admitted that she conspired with those arrested to actualize her dream of becoming an actor as against studying medicine, which was her mother’s choice.

He explained that the girl said she conspired with the others to raise money from her family members to enable her to relocate from Ekiti State to pursue her dream.

“She said she did it since her mother had insisted that she goes through a medical field as against her dream of becoming an actress,’’ Abutu said.

Abutu said one Bolaji Femi of Bawa Estate, Ado-Ekiti, reported to the police on Tuesday that her sister who left home for school at Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, on Monday did not return home.

She told the police that an unidentified person picked a call made to her phone and confirmed that she was in the custody of the kidnappers.

The “unknown person’’ said the supposed victim would not be released until a ransom of N500,000 was paid to a particular bank account.

Abutu said the police tracked the owner of the bank account and he was arrested.

He said the account owner, who is also a friend to the girl’s boyfriend, led operatives to a hotel in Ado-Ekiti, where the supposed victim, her boyfriend, and one other accomplice were apprehended.

Abutu said: “The case was immediately transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State CID where the owner of the account, one ADISA DAMILOLA who is also a friend to Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide was tracked and arrested.

“Adisa Damilola led the Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit to Alex Grace Hotel, along Housing, Ado-Ekiti, where Suluka Abimbola and her boyfriend, Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide, alongside one other accomplice, Adefolaju Caleb were lodging and were arrested”.

The police spokesman said during interrogation, Suluka Abimbola confessed to the commission of the crime.

Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide and Adefolaju Caleb also made confessions about their role.