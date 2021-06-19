By Agency Reporters

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence had his speech on Friday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition “Road to Majority” conference in Orlando, Florida interrupted several times by Trump supporters.

The MAGA faithful heckled and interrupted him with shouts of “traitor!”, a clear evidence, they were yet to forgive him for certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Trump and his die-hard supporters wanted Pence to take the unprecedented and unconstitutional step to stop the certification.

The behaviour of the Trump supporters was a clear pointer also that Pence’s hope of fusing Trump’s MAGA movement with a more traditional brand of conservatism has gotten off to a rocky start.

Chants of “Hang Mike Pence” were heard at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, where a hangman’s noose was set up outdoors by extremists wanting to keep Trump in office.

Pence has since said he and the former president may never agree on the events of that “dark day,” but he continues to stand by the time he served alongside Trump.

During his 30-minute speech Friday, the 62-year-old potential presidential hopeful said “President Trump taught us what Republicans can accomplish when we stand firm on conservative principles and don’t back down.”

Pence also denounced President Biden’s efforts over the past five months with regards to foreign policy and border security Friday, the Indy Star reports.

The former VP was greeted with applause when he took the stage, telling supporters “It is so great to be back with so many patriots, dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority.”

But a small group of Trump people disrupted his speech.