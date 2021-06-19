Gani Adams warns FG: 'Grazing routes invitation to anarchy'

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has warned the Federal Government to drop the idea of pushing for grazing routes for herdsmen in Southern Nigeria, saying it is an invitation to anarchy.

He said the move by the Federal Government would not work because the entire Southern Nigeria had spoken and were against open grazing.

Adams added that the governors in the region had banned it already and that lawmakers had begun enacting laws in their state assemblies to ban it.

According to him, the Federal Government should recognise that there are three tiers of government and that they should not create an impression that every law is in the hands of the Federal Government.

He said the issue of open grazing should be a state law and a local government law because it is about the security of the state.

Adams stated that open grazing had been constituting security threats and had caused a lot of deaths of citizens and that this was giving Nigeria a very bad image before the international community.

He advised that the Federal Government should go against anything which threatened lives and property of Nigerians.

The Aare Onakakanfo added that if the Federal Government encouraged anything that would create insecurity, then, those in government have hidden agenda towards Southerners.

Adams emphasised that the Federal Government is driving the country to the point of anarchy and political instability by confronting the southern governors on the ban of open grazing.

He argued that open grazing is an insecurity of the highest order in the country.

Adams told The Punch that he did not know why President Muhammadu Buhari was bringing up an old law that was not even reflected in the 1999 Constitution.

He warned that it was impossible for Buhari to bring it up now, adding that they would take a necessary position if that happened.