Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has congratulated Amina Mohammed on her re-appointment as Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

The governor’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, in Gombe on Saturday.

Yahaya said that the re-appointment of Amina was a clear recognition of her immense contribution in support of the Secretary-General’s agenda in global peace, security, and development.

He described her as “a proud daughter of Gombe and an excellent role model for women across the world, having distinguished herself in both public and private sectors”.

Acknowledging Amina’s role in the development of Gombe State, Yahaya said that she was a source of inspiration and hope for the state, Nigeria, and Africa as a whole.

“We in Gombe state are excited with the re-appointment of our illustrious daughter, Hajiya Amina, as the UN Deputy Secretary-General.

“We are proud of the work she’s doing at the UN and we look forward to a more robust collaboration with the global body to promote inclusive growth and sustainable partnerships.

“Hajiya Amina is a development expert par excellence who has great passion around issues of poverty, women, children and youths,“ the governor said.

The governor commended the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, for this consideration.

Yahaya charged Amina to continue to bring “pride and honour to the Jewel state, Nigeria and Africa, as well as keep on with the remarkable trajectory”.

He assured her of the support and solidarity of the government and people of Gombe state as she continued with the “onerous task”.