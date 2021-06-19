Jason Kelk, UK’s “longest Covid-19 patient” who spent the past 14-and-a-half months, mostly in ICU, has died after deciding he could not “live like this anymore”.

Kelk, 49, was admitted to St James’ Hospital, in Leeds, on March 31 last year.

He had type II diabetes and asthma.

Just days later on 3 April 2020 after his admission, he was transferred to intensive care.

He remained there ever since, fighting for his life on numerous occasions after the virus ravaged his lungs and kidneys.

Kelk went on to develop such severe stomach issues that he was having to be fed intravenously.

He remained in intensive care until Friday when he was moved to a hospice.

He died later in the day surrounded by his family, according to Mirror newspaper.

His heartbroken wife Sue Kelk, 63, said Jason’s battle had become too much and that he had come to the decision to withdraw all treatment.

Paying tribute to her “soulmate” of 20 years, Sue added: “It was so peaceful. It was definitely important for him to do it on his terms.

“But he is leaving an awful lot of people absolutely bereft. People might not think he has been brave but my God, he has been brave. I really think he has”.

“He just wanted it all to come to an end. The antibiotics had worked but his spirit had gone.”

Kelk left behind a large family including two grandchildren he has never met who were born in the past year.

He also leaves five stepchildren and eight grandchildren – two born this past year who he has never met – and another on the way.