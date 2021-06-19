U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill are grieving the death of the family’s beloved dog, a German Shepherd called Champ

The 13 year-old dog died today, with Biden taking to Twitter to announce its death.

Biden said Champ was there by their side for 13 years as a constant companion in their most joyful moments and in their most grief stricken days.

“Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him.”

Remembering the German Shepherd’s last days, he says that even as Champ’s strength waned he would still pull himself up to get a scratch behind the ear or his belly rubbed whenever anyone from his family would walk into the room.

He said: “We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”