Joe Biden's dog Champ dies after 13 years

Joe Biden’s dog Champ dies after 13 years

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill are grieving the death of the family’s beloved dog, a German Shepherd called Champ

The 13 year-old dog died today, with Biden taking to Twitter to announce its death.

Biden said Champ was there by their side for 13 years as a constant companion in their most joyful moments and in their most grief stricken days.

“Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him.”

Remembering the German Shepherd’s last days, he says that even as Champ’s strength waned he would still pull himself up to get a scratch behind the ear or his belly rubbed whenever anyone from his family would walk into the room.

He said: “We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”