Rep James Abiodun Faleke has apologised to members of the All Progressives Congress over the certificate forgery scandal, involving Alhaji Layeni Olufunmilayo Kafayat, the winner of the APC primary for Ojodu LCDA chairmanship election.

To get the nod of her party to be the flagbearer in the July election, Layeni had presented a 1979 WASSCE certificate, that was later proven to have been forged.

According to the certificate, she made C6 in English Language, C5 in Government, C4 in Economics, C4 in Mathematics, D7 in Biology, C5 in Commerce, and C3 in Accounting.

But WAEC had denounced the certificate as fake, leaving the party with no other option than to disqualify her.

Faleke, who backed Layeni, a party loyalist for many years, expressed shock over the development.

In a statement made available to P.M.News, he apologised to APC members for the development.

But he quickly added that the disappointment will not deter him from supporting party loyalists in the future:

Read his statement:

Good morning dear members of our great political family.

My attention has been drawn to an online publication regarding the authenticity of the WAEC result presented by Alhaja Kafayat Layeni.

Although I am yet to see the original copy of the letter by the Police, the confirmation by WAEC, makes one to believe that the result is indeed not authentic.

This has come to me and every member of our team as a huge shock and surprise.

This development is extremely saddening.

I hereby therefore tender an unreserved apology to all our political family members, leaders , supporters, voters and all well wishers for this unfortunate action of our member.

I however remain committed to supporting all our followers in their quest for greater heights in politics and economic development at all levels.

This is underscored by my belief that this is better and more rewarding for our country rather than sponsoring my biological children and or siblings in place of core politicians who remain loyal, altruistic and committed to our great party.

While we commit to ensuring due diligence in the future, I once again, on behalf of the leadership of our Team, apologize to our teeming supporters and members for this unfortunate development.

Thank you and God bless.

James Faleke