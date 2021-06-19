Agency Reports

Two days after bandits abducted students and staff of Federal Government College, Birni Yauri in Kebbi state, officials are still keeping mum on the actual number of students missing.

Although Gov. Atiku Bagudu visited the school on Friday, official figures have not been given.

The only figure available was the one given by Usman Aliyu, a teacher at the school.

He said the gunmen took away more than 80 students, most of them girls.

A statement issued by the military headquarters in Abuja on Friday indicated that two teachers and five students had been rescued.

The military authorities did not give any figure also on the number of abducted students.

Spokesperson of Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, said in a statement that the number of those abducted in the school, was yet to be ascertained.

He said rescue operation was still continuing.

However, it can be surmised that since the bandits carted away the students in a mini bus, between 25 and 30 of them may have been captured.

Governor Bagudu during a visit to the school on Friday, pledged to support security agencies in the fight against banditry.

The governor said his administration would leave no stone unturned until all the abducted students and staff were rescued, adding that ensuring the security of life and property was paramount.

“As a government, we shall not rest until all students and teachers abducted by bandits from the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, are rescued, while additional security would be provided to all institutions of learning”, he said.

Bagudu, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, sympathised with the staff and students of the college, just as he commended security agencies in the state for their quick response that led to the rescue of some of the abducted students and teachers.

The governor also commended parents and guardians for remaining calm and sustaining prayers to God for His intervention.

In separate remarks, the parents and teachers of the student expressed gratitude to security agencies for their prompt response in rescuing some of the abducted staff and students.

Some teachers and students of the institution were abducted by suspected kidnappers on Thursday afternoon.

NAN reports that before departure from Yauri, the governor visited Yauri General Hospital to sympathise with victims of another attack by bandits.

He also paid homage to the Emir of Yauri at his palace, and assured that the state government had increased security presence in the area.

Responding, the Emir, Dr Muhammadu Zayyanu-Abdullahi commended the governor for placing priority on security matters.