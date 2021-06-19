Nigeria did not record any death from COVID-19 in the last 14 days, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed on Saturday.

The country’s death toll stands at 2,117.

However, the NCDC reported 13 new cases.

The new cases were logged by three states.

Delta reported nine cases, while Gombe and Rivers reported two cases each.

The agency announced five recoveries, with the total recoveries now 163,540 out of the 167,155 caseload.

The public health agency said that the country had tested 2,231,409 samples.