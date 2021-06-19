The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Saturday urged Nigerian youths to select the right leaders in the pursuit of their goals and aspirations in life, as right mentors could only yield positive results.

Ooni Ogunwusi who is the Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), gave the advice while playing host to the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mr Karl Olutokun Toriola, at his Ile Oodua Palace of Ile-Ife.

The monarch who described the C.E.O. as a worthy ambassador of the prestigious Yoruba heritage emphasized that his good virtues should be emulated by young ones especially those building careers in different fields of life.

“There is model for everything as we cannot put something on nothing. I recommend bright young minds like our own Karl Toriola to all youths, they should look up to him and learn core lessons of life particularly about growth from him.

“For those who don’t know, Toriola’s achievements and good nature are true reflection of his good home especially his father who is known for peace and development between Ile-Ife and Modakeke communities. So our C.E.O. is an example of an apple that doesn’t fall far from its tree.

“He is our son who was born here in Ile-Ife, had his education up till tertiary level here and crowned it all with his productive marriage into the noble Omisakin family here in Ife. So we are proud of him and shall continue to celebrate him.

Earlier in his speech, the C.E.O. described Ooni Ogunwusi as an icon of greatness who provides dependable leadership for all descendants of Oduduwa particularly the youths globally.

Toriola stated that, “This visit is to thank our father for being good and equally see how best to grow our communities and their people. We have started with many activities and I am sure we will do more through collaboration going further.”