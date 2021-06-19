By Taiwo Okanlawon

The former Minister of Youth and sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, has urged the Federal Government not to spend so much money on professional or elite football.

According to him, the spending is “more or less an investment on people who can stand on their own.”

The former minister, therefore, called on the government to concentrate more in developing grassroots sports, which can also reduce security challenges in the country.

Dalung said this on Friday at the closing ceremony of the third edition of the AMAC Football Coaches Councils #Unity Cup at the Area 3 Football pitch.

He said the youth should be engaged in football competitions to keep them busy.

“The oganisers have a wonderful vision on what it takes to developed sports in Nigeria.

“Competitions like this will minimise some of the security challenges confronting us in the country.

“I think every government should look into this direction of grassroots sport development than spending so much money on professional or elite football which more or less is an investment on people who can stand on their own,” he said.

The former Minister said investment in the development of grassroots sports was a need in all parts of the country.

“I think if we take our investment in the sports industry, grassroots development will minimise the security challenges confronting us.

“You could see the youth population here that was engaged and at the end of the match, you could see the joy into the match.

“I’m happy to see these youths, talented young players, playing in this final competition. This gives me hope for the future,” the former Minister said

He congratulated the winners of the third edition of the competition for the work well done.

“The second runners-up, they have to work hard and to come back next time the sky is their stepping stone,” he said

While only two teams participated in the female competition, 20 teams participated in the male competition.

The third edition of the AMAC football coaches councils #Unity Cup 2021 started on May 18.