Sylvia Ataga, mother of Michael Usifo Ataga, the CEO of Super TV took to Facebook on 17 June, to celebrate the 50th birthday of her son.

“Happy golden birthday to my son Usifo. My son who gives me joy. May the rest of your life remain golden & all your lines fall in place. You are loved beyond measure & my prayer for you today is that God will take control of all your endeavours. The son who makes me happy! Congratulations on this milestone & God’s blessings always”.

When Sylvia, who is based in Benin City, wrote this, she got no fewer than 56 comments sharing in her joy of being alive to mark the golden jubilee of her son.

However, unknown to her she was celebrating a son who had already departed to the great beyond.

She was celebrating a son who has brought her great pain and sorrow in her old age.

It was on the same 17 June in Lagos, that the body of Usifo was found in an Airbnb facility, a vacation rental, in Lekki One.

Sylvia was asked to verify the grim news, by one of her followers.

Yes, Sylvia replied.

“True I was not aware of his demise when I posted this. It is the same Usifo! They murdered my son”.

According to reports, Usifo’s wife and family based in Abuja, had reported him missing after he didn’t turn up in his Super TV office and his home in Banana Island since 13 June.

The riddle of his whereabouts was not cracked until 17 June, his 50th birthday, when his body was found by the police, bearing multiple stab wounds.

A lady, he met two weeks prior to his death, was said to be at the centre of his murder.

She had been arrested.

Investigators were able to trace her with her bank account number after the withdrawal of N5m from Usifo’s accounts before he was discovered dead.

Other suspects in custody include the manager of the Airbnb and the security guards.

Security guards at the Airbnb reportedly claimed that only a dispatch rider who brought some drugs for the lady, came to look for the secret lovers.