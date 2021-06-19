By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Celebrity stylist, and fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani flaunted her baby bump in a stunning photo shoot with her body resplendently covered in tattoo.

The newly wedded partners, who got married on June 12, have continued to share photos of their “black” wedding as they shade haters.

In a recent post, Toyin Lawani posted photos of her tattooed body and showed off her pregnancy.

She also revealed that her husband Segun Wealth took the photos in March.

In her words; “Shout out to my Amazing creative Genius husband @segun_wealth 👏👏👏👏👏

Both pictures taken ist of March for my Birthday, But he edited the Bump to perfection to hide it , cause I wasn’t ready to share my happiness with the world, if not for the wedding I still wouldn’t have shared it

“We let you in on what we want you to see , if you like insinuate all you want , carry gist all you want , if I didn’t post it , I didn’t confirm it , We kept this image for months till date , when I was ready to post , he Retouched it in another format , popped the stomach abit , tattoos abit and made it dreamingly Heavenly 👏👏👏👏👏 you cant kuku say i went to do the henna on my body all over again to prove a point , it takes 8weeks to fade out 👏👏👏👏 @segun_wealth chop kiss 💋 you a just too creative like me ✌️✌️✌️✌️I control my private life , you should do too , social media is a market place for me , if it’s not about my money , I’m not interested, A Big thank you to @iyaeweherbs_ng I’m super happy to be on this journey.