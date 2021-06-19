By Taiwo Okanlawon

2020 Big Brother Naija reality star, Florence Wathoni Anyansi popularly known as Wathoni has revealed the secret of fellow star Dorathy.

Wathoni claimed Dorathy gave an unidentified male housemate a blow job while they were in the house.

Wathoni dropped the bombshell during the ongoing reunion where most of the housemates have been letting out numerous cats out of the bags on the never-heard-before incidents that happened on the show.

While the duo of Dorathy and Wathoni were having their altercation on the reunion, the latter dropped the bombshell, which shook almost everyone on the show, including Dorathy herself.

