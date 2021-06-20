By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Yusuf Galami, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the Saturday bye-election to fill the vacant Gwaram Federal Constituency seat in Jigawa State.

Galami won the election after polling 29,372 votes while his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Kailua Inuwa got only 10,047.

Professor Ahmed Shehu, the returning officer of the bye-election announced

“AA scored 490 votes, ADC scored 44 votes, APC scored 29372 votes, APM scored 57 votes, APP scored 18 votes, NNPP scored 26, NRM scored 40, PDP scored 10,047 votes, and PRP scored 366.

“Galami, having secured the highest number of votes in the bye-election, is hereby declared the winner,” Shehu stated in Gwaram on Sunday.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila declared the Gwaram federal constituency seat vacant after the death of Honorable Hassan Yuguda Kila who was previously representing the federal constituency.

Hon. Yuguda died in March at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness.