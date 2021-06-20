By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Reality TV star and past winner of Big Brother Africa, Uti Nwachukwu has said that the reality TV show (Big Brother Naija) is a reflection of a failed system.

Uti as he is fondly called said this in an interview with Punch on Sunday.

He described the platform as a reflection of a failed system noting that if there were other opportunities available, there would not be a massive influx of youths trying to partake in the show.

However, the reality star acknowledged the show is one of the most credible platforms to speed up one’s dream especially in the entertainment industry.

“Big Brother Naija is one of the most credible platforms to speed up whatever dreams and aspirations one has, he said.

“It is also a reflection of a failed system because if there were other opportunities available, I don’t think there would be this massive influx of youths trying to partake in the show.

“BBNaija is a platform that takes one from nothing to something in just three months. It also depends on if the contestant has an existing plan. Kudos to people that maximize the platform like me.

“I had a dream and I knew that it was the best and easiest way for me. It is good but sad in the sense that it seems like one of the best ways to actualize one’s dreams in Nigeria.

The reality star also warned that intending contestant should not be desperate to a point that they would be willing to do anything to get into the reality show.

“Desperation has never birthed anything useful. It usually leads to self-destruction. I tell people that the platform is credible. If not, it would have lost its appeal. My advice to people is for them to audition properly. If the slot is for you, you would get it. Based on my experience the show is not a function of connection or nepotism.”