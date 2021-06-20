By Taiwo Okanlawon

Today June 20, 2021, millions of people across the world celebrated Father’s Day, and it wasn’t a different case in Nigeria as several people took to social media to celebrate the special day.

Father’s Day is held annually to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

Nollywood stars Funke Akindele, AY Comedian, Bovi, Basket mouth, Toyin Abraham, Tonto Dikeh among others joined several other Nigerians to commemorate this year’s edition of Father’s Day.

Many male top celebrities took to their social media pages to either celebrate themselves or while the female ones celebrate their loved ones on the occasion.

See some posts below;