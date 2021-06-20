AY Comedian and his family

AY Comedian and his family

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Today June 20, 2021, millions of people across the world celebrated Father’s Day, and it wasn’t a different case in Nigeria as several people took to social media to celebrate the special day.

Father’s Day is held annually to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

Nollywood stars Funke Akindele, AY Comedian, Bovi, Basket mouth, Toyin Abraham, Tonto Dikeh among others joined several other Nigerians to commemorate this year’s edition of Father’s Day.

Many male top celebrities took to their social media pages to either celebrate themselves or while the female ones celebrate their loved ones on the occasion.

See some posts below;

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bovi (@officialbovi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mike Edwards (@aireyys)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Basketmouth (@basketmouth)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Basketmouth (@basketmouth)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Funke Akindele Bello (@funkejenifaakindele)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayo Makun (@aycomedian)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tony O. Elumelu (@tonyoelumelu)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bolanle Ninalowo (@iamnino_b)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KING TONTO (@tontolet)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yvonne Jegede (@iamyvonnejegede)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ur Brethren EmmaOMG (@emmaohmagod)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@adesuaetomi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stephanie Coker Aderinokun (@stephaniecoker)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Regina Askia (@reginaaskia)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)