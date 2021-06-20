Daddy Freeze, the Convener of the #FreeTheSheeple Movement, has urged Christians to stop regarding giving to the church as giving to God.

According to Daddy Freeze, what the church needs is found in the book of Luke 8:1-3 (the parable of the sower) which states that:

After this, Jesus traveled about from one town and village to another, proclaiming the good news of the kingdom of God. The Twelve were with him, 2 and also some women who had been cured of evil spirits and diseases: Mary (called Magdalene) from whom seven demons had come out; 3 Joanna the wife of Chuza, the manager of Herod’s household; Susanna; and many others. These women were helping to support them out of their own means.

Daddy Freeze stated this after one his followers told him how a pastor cautioned his member for donating to beggars.

Daddy Freeze said:

Giving to a church is NOT giving to God, don’t be misled by unlettered charlatans. What the church needs is support for the ministry as seen in (Luke 8:1-3).

The ONLY way to give to God is by giving to the poor or needy. If your pastor is poor or needy, only then does he qualify as Paul did in Philippians 4:19

◄ Acts 10:4 ►

New Living Translation

Cornelius stared at him in terror. “What is it, sir?” he asked the angel. And the angel replied, “Your prayers and gifts to the poor have been received by God as an offering!