By Taiwo Okanlawon

US-based Nigerian singer Adedolapo Adekanbi popularly known as Dolapo The Vibe has dropped her a single titled ‘Work’, a record DolapoTheVibe created to inform listeners about the benefits of work.

She aims to tell them that whatever they want doesn’t come easy or without a price.

According to the singer, the song is not aimed at shaming or making anyone feel less.

The mid-tempo afro-fusion number was carefully produced and delivered with thought-provoking lyrics.

“Work” is a song that has the potential to become a strong motivational number.

In 2020, she released her EP Unanticipated and it was reviewed by Pulse Nigeria.

A soldier in the United States Army, this is Dolapo’s first single of 2021.

Stream “Work” here.