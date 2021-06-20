By Abankula

Ezenyeche Kingsley Ebuka, a Nigerian returning from Pakistan, has been arrested by NDLEA operatives for attempting to bring heroine into Nigeria.

He was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on 14 June.

Ebuka was caught with five pellets of heroin weighing 250grams, hidden in his anus.

The suspect had arrived the D arrival hall of the airport on 14th June on Turkish airline flight from Pakistan with the illicit drug.

He however failed to beat the eagle eyes of narcotic officers during inward clearance of passengers on the flight.

Ebuka was one of the drug suspects nabbed by the NDLEA operatives in recent days.

In Kaduna state, a drug trafficker, Segun Abraham was arrested at Panteka area of the state on 17th June with 211.500kg of skunk.

Abraham was heading to Kano state.

NDLEA also arrested on 13 June one Adelodun Kamaldeen in GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State.

He was caught with a parcel containing 10.5 grams of cocaine and 4.8 grams of heroin.

On 14 June, two ladies; Mary Peter, 40, and Mercy Oladele, 39, were arrested at Total Garden, Ibadan when NDLEA operatives acting on a tip-off, intercepted their commercial micra car.

The two women were arrested with seven bags of cannabis weighing 77.23kg brought in from Ogbese, Ondo State, to supply a man they simply identified as Alhaji.

According to them, they had earlier supplied the same Alhaji two bags before coming with the seven bags they were caught with.

On Friday 18 June, operatives of the Oyo state Command acting on intelligence also raided the residence of one Alhaji Faruq at Elebu area, Akala expressway, Oluyole LGA, Ibadan, where they recovered 43 ampoules of methylphenidate.