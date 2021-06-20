By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Saturday said that the digital registration of all workers across the 18 local government areas of the state has begun.

He said this when he received members of the Edo State Civil Service Commission led by the chairman, Mrs Ekiuwa Inneh, at the Government House in Benin City, the state capital.

“We have sent Information Communications Technology (ICT) experts to scan all your documents into a digital format.

“We have started the process of digitally registering every staff member in public and civil service in Edo,” he said.

Obaseki noted that the digital registration would help every civil servant have a unique e-identity stored digitally for ease of identification.

He said “With this, every civil servant will have a unique e-identity stored digitally for ease of identification. Beyond accountability to the people, we want to now account for productivity in their various workplaces.”

Mrs. Inneh in her remark said that the civil service commission would contribute its quota in transforming the state’s public and civil service.

“I want to assure you that we will key into your transformation agenda for the civil service; you have recognized the fact that the civil service has to be empowered,” she said.