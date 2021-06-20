By Lai Omotola

Now that the dust has settled and Tope Alabi has apologised and the social media warriors have returned with the spoils of the war, I think it may be a good time to revisit what Tope Alabi said and more importantly what God is saying.

ONIDURO, true to the song is he that is your guarantor or your surety that may later fail you as a result of circumstances or may even change his/her mind without any explanation. The word “Oni” is a person. Number 23:19, said ‘God is not a man (person) that he should lie nor a son of man that he should repent, has he said it and shall he not do it? Or has he spoken it and shall it he not make it good?”

Further in the song the writer of the song will later praise God for not being like the person that failed on his guarantee and even used the guarantee to spite you. Obviously if you have tagged that person as ONIDURO you can no longer use same name for God.

“Olu” is from the name Oluwa meaning God.

OLUDURO is God that is your guarantor and your surety who can not fail. His guarantee on you has been enacted even before you were born.

This guarantee is irrevocable and inexhaustible. No circumstance can change it. Heb 6: 13, When God made promise unto Abraham since he could not swear by any greater name he swore by his name Secondly, God commandeth his love for us that while we were yet sinners Christ died for. Therefore in this circumstance the devil is demanding for a debt Jesus has paid before we were born and has also added a guarantee on same. The devil is only playing on our ignorance, this is the reason we need to call the name of Jesus for him to flee. No human being can do this.

Finally, Evang. Tope Alabi‘s open rebuke took away the correction. 2 Tim 3:16-17 said ‘All scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction for instruction in righteousness. That the Man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished onto all good works.’

MY God, Your God OUR GOD is OLUDURO MI

