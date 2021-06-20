Governor of Ekiti State and NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi led the NGF delegation on a solidarity visit to the Governor of Kebbi State, H.E Atiku Abubakar.

The visit was to commiserate with him over the kidnapping at the Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State on Thursday.

While commending the efforts of the security operatives in rescuing some of the abducted students and teachers, Governor Fayemi urged the public to remain calm.

He also urged the joint task force to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining abductees still in captivity.

Governor Fayemi also reaffirmed the commitment of the governors’ forum to engage critical stakeholders at all levels to find a lasting solution to the security challenges confronting the country.