By Aderonke Ojediran

A socio-cultural organisation, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), on Sunday honoured the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, with a merit award.

A statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, John Joshua-Akanji, said the award was in recognition of Dare’s contributions to youth development in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

The statement quoted the President of CCII, Yemi Soladoye, as commending the minister for displaying uncommon love and kindness towards Ibadan city and its people.

“Since he became minister, he has not only supported our activities, he has also offered us the use of facilities for Ibadan Week without any charges.

“He has displayed uncommon love and kindness towards Ibadan. It is for these and other reasons that we are honouring him today with the Most Outstanding Friend of Ibadanland Award,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the minister expressed appreciation to CCII for the honour, assuring that he would continue to work for the progress of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

“I’m humbled and greatly honoured by this award. I promise to fund an endowment for the development of Ibadan for the next 10 years,” he said.

NAN