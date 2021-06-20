By Stanley Nwanosike

A police inspector attached to a lotto company in Enugu went berserk today as he attacked a compound, shot five persons dead and injured gravely another four.

The Police Command in Enugu State confirmed the gun violence in Golf Estate, GRA in the metropolis.

It said the attack took place at about 9:30a.m, sending shockwaves down the usually quiet Enugu metropolis.

A shocked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi raced to the ESUT hospital to check on the victims.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, said the gun-toting cop, not yet identified has been arrested.

In a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, Aliyu said investigation has begun.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered the deputy commissioner of police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to carry out thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

“The incident involved a police inspector attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia and said to be on duty at RC LOTTO Company located within the Golf Estate.

“The commissioner, who made the order after visiting the hospital where four of the persons said to have sustained gunshot injuries are receiving treatment.

“Five others, whose injuries were critical, have been confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,’’ he said.

The state police boss also directed the swift conclusion of the investigation of the incident to aid further necessary actions by the police authorities.

The commissioner sympathised with relations and friends of the dead and urged them to remain calm and cooperate with the command in the investigation.

He called on eye witnesses at the scene of the incident to volunteer useful information that would aid the thorough and swift conclusion of the investigation..

In a separate statement, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed shock over the dastardly act.

The governor empathised with the victims and wished them quick recovery.

He also condoled with families of the deceased.

Gov. Ugwuanyi announced that his administration will pay all the medical expenses and deposited some money with the hospital to ensure that all that is required to treat the patients will be provided.

Gov. Ugwuanyi equally charged the hospital management to ensure that victims receive adequate medical attention.