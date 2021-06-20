By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Lagos recorded an uptick in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

Out of the 51 new cases of COVID-19 registered, Lagos logged 41 of them, the agency said.

Five cases were reported from Rivers, three in Gombe and one each in Akwa Ibom and the FCT Abuja.

The total number of infections recorded in the country increased to 167,206 as of 19 June, out of 2,231,409 samples tested.

For the 15th day in a row, no COVID-19-related death was also recorded.

Death toll therefore remains at 2,117.

NCDC updated recoveries to 163,550, with 10 people discharged on Saturday.

Active COVID-19 cases fell to 1,498 across the country.