By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Many people have escaped death as a trailer fell into the BRT terminal from Oshodi Bridge after it experienced brake failure.

The trailer has the registration number KTU 437 XU. The incident occurred on Sunday.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu told PM NEWS that a distress call was received from the Director of Operations, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) about an empty trailer that plunged into the the BRT Terminal.

He said the agency team at the main base immediately activated the LASEMA response plan and moved to the incident scene.

“On arrival at the scene of incident the LRT discovered a trailer with reg no. KTU 437 XU overturned due to mechanical fault (brake failure) while descending the bridge and fell into the BRT terminal thereby causing obstruction along the axis.

“No casualties was recorded. The Agency team and LASTMA are join responders making efforts to evacuate the impediment off the road. Operations ongoing,” he said.