By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Senator Rochas Okorocha has called on Igbo people of the South East to stop the agitation for Nigeria’s break up.

The former governor warned that the Igbo will be worst hit if Nigeria breaks up.

He said this on Saturday while addressing a women’s group in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Okorocha warned that the south East should rather make moves to fix the country and not call for its disintegration.

“It is only an Igbo man that goes to a place and remains put in that place, buys a land and builds a house for his family without feeling insecure. The Igbo will lose more if Nigeria divides.

“Most Nigerian leaders who were successful had one thing or the other to do with the Igbo. It is either they married Igbo women or had some links with them.

“I can call names like, former President Obasanjo; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Buba Marwa, just to name a few.”