By Monday Ijeh

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has foiled an armed robbery attempt at a hotel in Kubwa, Abuja, with one suspect killed.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, said that police personnel from the command engaged the suspected armed robbers in gun duel while on routine patrol.

”The operatives, on routine patrol, had engaged the robbers in a fierce gun duel, where one of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries.

”The suspect was later rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor,” he said.

According to her, one Beretta pistol, three rounds of live ammunition, one silver Mazda space wagon and plate numbers were recovered from the suspect.

Yusuf said that operatives from the command had also arrested a 20-year-old man for alleged culpable homicide, on Kasuwa-Dere area of Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT.

She said that the suspect was arrested by detectives from Gwagwalada Police Divisional Headquarters, following credible intelligence on the gruesome murder of a yet-to- be-identified middle-aged woman.

The PPRO added that the suspect, identified by another victim, had confessed to being a member of a notorious phone snatching syndicate operating at Gwagwalada axis.

Yusuf said one sharp knife used for stabbing the deceased and one techno phone, belonging to the late woman, were recovered from the suspect.

According to her, the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.