By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said that it is taboo for Yoruba communities to conspire against their monarchs.

He said this on Saturday at the coronation of the Onimesi of Imesi, Ekiti State Oba Olatunji Olatunde.

Ooni was represented by the Agbolu of Ife, Oba Adekunle Adebowale at the event where he advised communities to rally around their traditional leaders to foster development and peace.

“The traditional institution is sacred and should not suffer any form of attack or conspiracy from any quarters, either from within or outside, he said.

“I want to enjoin the people of Imesi to rally round their monarch and give him the necessary support. It is taboo in Yorubaland for anyone to conspire against an Oba.

“I am pleased with what I have seen here today in terms of the display of Yoruba’s cultural and traditional values. All that you have showcased here today are a replica of what we do in Ile Ife, which is the cradle of the Yoruba. This shows that Onimesi is a true descendant of Oduduwa,” Ooni said.

The newly installed monarch, Oba Olatunde, thanked the community for the confidence reposed in him to rule them.

He also lauded those who contested the stool with him.

Oba Olatunde said he had identified the various historic sites in the community which he hoped to convert to tourist attractions.

“They will transform Imesi and boost its economy and as well as that of the state,” he said.

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, represented by the Director-General, Office of Transformation, Prof Bolaji Aluko, admonished Oba Olatunde to always carry his people along when making decisions about their welfare.