By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of On-Air Personality, Titus Badejo popularly called Ejanla.

The police confirmed on Sunday that the OAP was shot dead at night Saturday in a popular club around the Oluyole area of Ibadan the Oyo State capital.

Reportedly, the assailants who were four in number arrived at the scene on motorcycles, shot the victim at close range and fled.

The Oyo State Police PPRO Adewale Osifeso confirmed the shooting and said it happened in front of a nightclub in Ibadan.

He said: “At about 0730hrs, Sunday 20th June 2021, One Damilola Afolabi ‘m’, Manager at Club 407, Oluyole Ibadan reported at Oluyole Divisional Police Headquarters that on Saturday 19th June 2021 one Titus Badejo, Journalist and Freelance Disc Jockey with the club was shot outside the club premises by unknown assailants.

“However, comprehensive investigations are in top gear to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend the assailants

Ejanla before his death was an OAP with Naija FM, Ibadan.